Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.00 and last traded at $138.6930, with a volume of 58730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enersys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.
Enersys Price Performance
Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enersys Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enersys
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enersys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enersys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,874,000 after purchasing an additional 158,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enersys by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 202,727 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enersys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
