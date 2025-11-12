Andean Precious Metals (TSE:APM) Trading Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:APM – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.63. Approximately 115,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 216,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 9.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosi, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andeans leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations, and achieving our ambition to be a mid tier precious metals producer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.