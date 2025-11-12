QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,726,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,953,700 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,081,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of QCOM opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $35,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

