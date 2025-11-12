Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,820. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33,243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after buying an additional 2,581,023 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,887,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $72,299,000. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,618,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $240,863,000 after acquiring an additional 635,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 173.5% in the first quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 911,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 578,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.