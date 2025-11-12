Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.44%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 429,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.