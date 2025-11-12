Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.44%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 429,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

