Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 764,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average daily volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eskay Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.21.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
