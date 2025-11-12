Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 900.0% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

