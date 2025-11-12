Rathbones Group PLC Has $397,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:BTG opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

