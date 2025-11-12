ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 43,299 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,402 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in eBay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,793 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in eBay by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

