Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

AMAT stock opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $185.70. The company has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

