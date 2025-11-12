NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $35,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 334.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

