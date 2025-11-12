Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

