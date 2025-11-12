Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 690 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.