Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Nwam LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

