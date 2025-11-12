Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Stock Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,737 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.