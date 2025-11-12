Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,168 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $92,085,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 180,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,146,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,349,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $409.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $392.89 and a one year high of $500.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.05.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

