Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.