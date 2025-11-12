GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $25,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 7.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in GE Vernova by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $575.37 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $601.80 and its 200 day moving average is $554.33.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

