Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $338.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.94 and a 200-day moving average of $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

