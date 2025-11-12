Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 19,898 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,898 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $76.62.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,259,376.55. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $65,493.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,324.32. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,987 shares of company stock worth $45,209,845. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ventas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

