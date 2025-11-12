Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:HOOG) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:HOOG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.15 and last traded at $90.65. Approximately 278,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 223,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.24.

Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34.

Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF Company Profile

Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long HOOD Daily ETF (HOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

