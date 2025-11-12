Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) Trading Up 11% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) shot up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.54. 99,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 104,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Waton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions.

