iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after buying an additional 3,151,863 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,318,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,836,000 after acquiring an additional 653,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.