Nwam LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

