Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

