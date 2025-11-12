Savant Capital LLC Buys 7,598 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 138.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,240 shares of company stock worth $18,806,080. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.0%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $296.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

