Nwam LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

