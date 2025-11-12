Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of LRCX opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

