42,291 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

