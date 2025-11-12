Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,334 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

