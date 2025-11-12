Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

