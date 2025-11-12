IMA Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF $AOM

IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.