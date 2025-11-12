Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million.
Health In Tech Trading Down 26.4%
NASDAQ:HIT opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Health In Tech has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 million and a PE ratio of 107.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health In Tech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Health In Tech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Health In Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on HIT
Health In Tech Company Profile
Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Health In Tech
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
Receive News & Ratings for Health In Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health In Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.