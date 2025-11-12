Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million.

Health In Tech Trading Down 26.4%

NASDAQ:HIT opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Health In Tech has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 million and a PE ratio of 107.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health In Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Health In Tech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Health In Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Health In Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Health In Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Health In Tech Company Profile

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

