INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.30. INV VK HI INC2 shares last traded at $11.2550, with a volume of 15,538 shares traded.
INV VK HI INC2 Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.
INV VK HI INC2 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than INV VK HI INC2
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
Receive News & Ratings for INV VK HI INC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV VK HI INC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.