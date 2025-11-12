INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.30. INV VK HI INC2 shares last traded at $11.2550, with a volume of 15,538 shares traded.

INV VK HI INC2 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

INV VK HI INC2 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in INV VK HI INC2 by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 149,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

