Teradyne, Inc. $TER Position Lessened by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Teradyne by 96.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 60.9% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 116.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ TER opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $191.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $294,656. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

