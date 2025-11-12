Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) & Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Head to Head Contrast

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) and Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and Namib Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Namib Minerals.

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Namib Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Namib Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Namib Minerals $80.35 million 0.95 -$20.75 million ($1.27) -1.12

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Namib Minerals.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

