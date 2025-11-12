Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.34 and traded as high as GBX 170. Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 168.53, with a volume of 191,067 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.86.

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported GBX 1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Montanaro European Smaller had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 92.90%.

Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile

The trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small European quoted companies. It seeks to achieve capital growth in excess of its benchmark, the MSCI Europe SmallCap (ex-UK) Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

