Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,217,079 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,804,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock valued at $142,789,956. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

