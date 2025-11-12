Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.09 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 301.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 868,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,968. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

