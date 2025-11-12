Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Billion Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,667,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,079,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.