Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.20 and traded as high as GBX 100.30. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 99.87, with a volume of 251,176 shares traded.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.75. The stock has a market cap of £124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

