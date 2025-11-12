Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.80. Inv Vk Pa Valu shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 22,993 shares.
Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Up 0.6%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.
Inv Vk Pa Valu Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Pa Valu
About Inv Vk Pa Valu
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
