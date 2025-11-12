Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.80. Inv Vk Pa Valu shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 22,993 shares.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Pa Valu

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 50.0% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 33,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 9.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

