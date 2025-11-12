Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $11,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock worth $489,095,047. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TMUS opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

