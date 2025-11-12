Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Holdings Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after buying an additional 196,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,231,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after acquiring an additional 184,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after acquiring an additional 318,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140,078 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

