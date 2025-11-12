Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,061,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,456,000 after buying an additional 108,379 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

