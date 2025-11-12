Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.