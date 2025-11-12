Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

