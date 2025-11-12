Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in CoreWeave by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,743,427 shares of company stock worth $4,592,624,537 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

