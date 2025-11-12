King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 2,365 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $218.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $220.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

