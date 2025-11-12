Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 4,005 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Biogen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $175.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.